2 Las Vegas men arrested after 2,000+ gallons of diesel stolen from Arizona gas stations

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas men were arrested Friday after authorities said they stole more than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel from gas stations in Seligman, Arizona.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after a Seligman gas station reported a large diesel fuel theft from its pumps. Investigators later learned a neighboring station also had been targeted the same night.

The sheriff's office said the two stations reported a combined loss of more than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

During the investigation, a deputy located a parked U-Haul truck matching the description of one of the suspect vehicles. The deputy noticed diesel fuel leaking from the cargo area onto the street and followed shoe prints from the spill to a nearby hotel room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities arrested the suspects, identified as 37-year-old Dachel Roberto Michel Campos and 23-year-old Jesus Daniel Rodriguez Yordy, both of Las Vegas. They are charged with burglary and theft.

The sheriff's office said a search of the room uncovered a credit card skimmer device, receipts for tools allegedly used in the burglaries, multiple credit cards belonging to other people and keys to the U-Haul truck.

A search of the U-Haul revealed a makeshift transport system containing seven containers holding about 2,100 gallons of stolen diesel fuel, according to the sheriff's office.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said it worked with the victim companies to recover the fuel safely.

Detectives believe a third suspect was involved in the thefts. The sheriff's office said a newer-model black Ford F-650 flatbed truck left the area before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information about the third suspect, the black Ford F-650 flatbed truck or the incident is asked to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.