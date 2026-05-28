Police seek assistance identifying suspect in sexual assault incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department is investigating a sexual assault incident against a juvenile victim, and are reaching out to the community for help.
According to LVMPD, the victim and a male suspect connected on a dating app and met in person for a date on May 23. After picking up the victim from her home, police said he drove to Russell Road and Broadbent Boulevard.
Metro said that the suspect was assaulted inside the vehicle there, and then chased at knifepoint away from the car by the suspect, leaving behind her personal items.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect's identity is encouraged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
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