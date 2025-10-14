Police: Suspect at large after man is found shot near Cheyenne, Michael in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting in the northwest valley on Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Lt. Robert Price provided preliminary details of the ongoing investigation in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way.
Watch the briefing here:
He says police were called to the area at approximately 3:45 a.m. on reports of an injured man lying in an alley.
Officers responding to the call found the man to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical first responders were called and, despite lifesaving measures, Price said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is in its preliminary stage, Price said detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an argument in the alley that began at approximately 2 a.m. At some point during the argument, the man was shot.
The victim has not been publicly identified as of Tuesday morning, but Price described him as a Black man in his 40s.
Watch video from the scene of the investigation here:
Price said police believe this to be an isolated incident, but members of the public with any information or surveillance footage to share are encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section or Crime Stoppers.
You can reach the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
