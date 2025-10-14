Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Man in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking the public to avoid the area where they are investigating after a SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas.

According to information shared with Channel 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5400 block of Eastbrook Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the neighborhood just off Charleston Boulevard in the east valley after a man "refused to comply with commands from officers."

As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say the man was taken into custody "without incident."

They also say this is an ongoing investigation.

