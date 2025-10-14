Barricade situation underway after suspect threatens people with a knife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT is at the scene of a barricade at 370 East Harmon Avenue on Monday night.
Metro Police received a call about a man threatening people inside an apartment complex with a knife at around 9:23 p.m.
When officers arrived, the suspect retreated inside the apartment and refused to come out.
LVMPD SWAT is at the scene to try to safely take the suspect into custody.
This is a developing story.
-
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Arbor View HS senior McKenzie ScottMcKenzie Scott's family members held a picture of her as they sat in the courtroom and heard Keenan Jackson plead guilty to one count of felony DUI resulting in death.
Family dispute leaves 1 person dead, 2 others injured in the northwest valleyA shooting in the west valley has left a person dead and two others injured on Sunday night near the intersection of Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive.
How CCSD schools responded to social media threats against their campusesOvernight, numerous parents reached out to Channel 13 with concerns after seeing a threat to multiple Clark County schools posted on social media.
Henderson man arrested in connection to three shootings at same residenceThe Henderson Police Department has released arrest information regarding three shootings at the same residence that occurred days apart from each other.