Barricade situation underway after suspect threatens people with a knife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT is at the scene of a barricade at 370 East Harmon Avenue on Monday night.

Metro Police received a call about a man threatening people inside an apartment complex with a knife at around 9:23 p.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect retreated inside the apartment and refused to come out.

LVMPD SWAT is at the scene to try to safely take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story.