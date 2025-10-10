Henderson man arrested in connection to three shootings at same residence

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department has released arrest information regarding three shootings at the same residence that occurred days apart from each other.

After allegedly shooting and injuring one and being discovered with methamphetamine, HPD has taken Deandre Lewis into custody.

Here is what we learned.

First shooting | September 24

Around 3:17 a.m. on September 24, Henderson Police said that they responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting. The caller, Jody Dulus “stated that his cousin was shot,” and HPD reported a male yelling “when did this happen?” in the background of the call.

Officers found one victim, identified as Monique Fresquez, who was struck with a bullet that police said “punctured a lung and exited out her back.” Fresquez was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and survived, according to officials.

As officers cleared the residence, they found no other victims, but determined that an attic access had been “disturbed” and “determined it was probable that someone may still be inside of the residence within the attic,” HPD said.

Police reported that six expended cartridge cases were found near the residence, and found seven impact marks from bullets on the wall connected to the victim’s room.

After speaking with the residents of the building, Henderson Police said “it was believed that Monique’s ex-boyfriend… might have been involved in the shooting.” Officers identified her ex-boyfriend as Jesse Casanova.

HPD held interviews at St. Rose Delima Hospital with the residents, where they learned that all residents except Fresquez and Dulus were asleep at the time. In the living room, Dulus said he heard multiple gunshots from Fresquez’s bedroom, as well as Fresquez yelling “he shot me, police said. HPD also was “advised that Monique ingests narcotics and has people coming in and out of her bedroom window during the nighttime hours.”

Henderson Police shared that after Fresquez became stable at the hospital, she was not cooperative with their investigation and insisted Casanova was not involved.

Officials learned from Fresquez’s mother, who had visited her in the hospital, that she believed Fresquez said she owed money to a “a male known as ‘Dre Son’ who is a gang member.” When asked about “Dre Son” during a later interview, Fresquez denied knowing anyone by that name, but provided verbal consent to HPD to download her cellular phone.

Officials said they found she had spoken with someone named “Jesse Mendoza,” with a photo that matched Casanova’s, and that a message sent by Jesse Mendoza at 2:51 a.m. on September 24 inquired about her being in her room that night — 25 minutes before the shooting occurred. Police said that “this text message shows that Jesse is possibly connected to the shooting.”

HPD also got in touch with the LVMPD Gang Investigations Unit regarding the identity of “Dre Son,” learning that the photo of an individual named Deandre Parker Lewis, a convicted felon, matched “Dre Son’s” Facebook profile photo.

Second shooting | September 30

Officials said that multiple shots were heard near Chaparral Drive and Canyon Drive on September 30. When police responded around 7:01 p.m., they learned from a nearby resident that 6-7 gunshots were heard, HPD said. According to police, the resident expressed concern that the event was related to the shooting on September 24.

HPD said they did not find any cartridge casings or notate any impact marks on the building at that time. Video surveillance from a neighbor did show "twelve distinct loud bangs consistent with gunshots in perfect time sequence,” officials said.

At the time of this incident, HPD said Fresquez was in Utah. Police said her mother shared that only family members knew of her location at the time.

Third shooting | October 2

Officers were once again dispatched to Fresquez’s residence regarding a shooting at 4:34 a.m. on October 2.

HPD found 15 bullet impact marks on the wall connected to Fresquez’s bedroom, with the same amount of empty cartridge casings discovered nearby, police said.

Footage of that evening revealed that a “dark colored sedan” was in the area that matched the description of the vehicle they found on scene during the September 24 shooting, officials said

That night, police said detectives got in contact with Fresquez, who continued to say that “Dre Son” was behind the attacks, adding that he was a member of the Rollin’ 60s gang, and that she owed him $100.

After the shooting incidents

HPD shared that they sent the cartridge casings to LMVPD’s DNA laboratory for a DNA extraction. On October 3, a DNA match linking back to Deandre Lewis was confirmed.

Following the third shooting HPD said they located a Cadillac sedan that matched the car seen in prior surveillance footage, and placed a tracker on the car. According to police, Deandre Lewis was seen driving the Cadillac.

Henderson Police determined probable cause to arrest Lewis on the following charges:



Attempt murder

Battery with a deadly weapon

Discharge firearm at occupied structure

Discharge firearm where person might be injured

Lewis was taken into custody on October 3 at 5:19 p.m. after he attempted to escape from detectives and was struck by “two less lethal munitions,” police said. HPD shared that Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

After a search warrant was approved, police said they found two firearms and ammunition in Lewis’ residence. Lewis admitted to knowing Casanova and his girlfriend, and to sending Fresquez over $100, but denied any knowledge about the shooting and requested an attorney.

At the Henderson Detention Center, officials found “a clear plastic bag with a Ziploc style closer containing a crystalline rock substance in Deandre’s buttocks region,” HPD said. After testing the substance, police confirmed it to be methamphetamine a “presumptive positive result.”

Lewis was given an additional charge following this discovery.