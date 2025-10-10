How CCSD schools, parents responded to social media threats against their campuses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School safety has been top of mind for parents after the events over the past week.
Overnight, numerous parents reached out to Channel 13 with concerns after seeing a threat to multiple Clark County schools posted on social media.
WATCH | How the schools and parents responded to social media threats against their campuses
One of those parents who reached out to us was Saville Middle School parent Verenice Palomino.
"It looked alarming," Palomino told Channel 13 in a Friday interview. "Just with everything he was saying, [there were] screenshots of actual students that my daughter knew."
The videos, which have since been taken down, showed someone claiming to be a 15-year-old Saville Middle School student handling firearms making threats to Saville, Cram Middle School and Shadow Ridge High School, which are all located in the northwest valley.
While we have watched the alleged videos in question, Channel 13 has chosen not to show them on our air or online.
Now, authorities have confirmed to Channel 13 that a juvenile has been arrested for the social media posts.
CCSD officials said in a statement they determined the threats to be "unsubstantiated," but added the juvenile was arrested because "making a terroristic threat is a crime."
Principals from all three schools sent letters to families informing them of what happened.
"We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our schools. Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes," wrote Bradley Leimbach, principal of Saville Middle School.
Shadow Ridge High School Principal Traci Kannon mentioned an increased police presence on and around campus "out of an abundance of caution" in her letter.
Classes were held at all schools as normal on Friday, and Channel 13 did see an increased police presence on each of the three campuses which allegedly received threats.
Even though the threats were determined to be unsubstantiated, the fear for parents and students was very real, with many parents deciding to keep their kids home from school, like Verenice Palomino.
"It's very sad, and it's scary that we have to have these conversations with our kids," Palomino said.
Shadow Ridge High School mom Brandy Morano also kept her daughter home from school on Friday.
"Even if it was just a threat, and there wasn't any real threat, I wasn't going to risk my student — my daughter — being a victim," Morano said.
Every parent Channel 13 has spoken with has credited our community for spreading the word about the possible threats.
"The kids were really on top of it," Palomino said.
"For once social media was a hero in this," Morano said.
CCSD emphasizes the importance of reporting school threats to law enforcement, administrators or through their SafeVoice portal. Students and parents can make reports by going to safevoicenv.org, calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), or downloading the SafeVoice app.
You can also call CCSDPD Dispatch directly at 702-799-5411.
-
Henderson man arrested in connection to three shootings at same residenceThe Henderson Police Department has released arrest information regarding three shootings at the same residence that occurred days apart from each other.
New details in what led up to road rage shooting that hospitalized suspectPolice later announced the arrest of 29-year-old Noah Gonzalez in connection to the shooting. Channel 13 has received the arrest report, revealing what led up to the shooting.
Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer found competent for trialOfficer Truong Thai was responding to a domestic violence call in October 2022 when he encountered Tyson Hampton, who is accused of shooting and wounding him. Thai later died at Sunrise Hospital.
LVMPD: Fatal shooting in Sunset Park to be reviewed for self-defenseMan fatally shot in Sunset Park Wednesday night. Police detained one person but later released them. Case under self-defense review.