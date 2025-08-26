Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Stay out of trouble': Man accused in Las Vegas park stabbing released on $300,000 bail

Quenton Brown, 57, charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing victim during parking dispute at All American Park; electronic monitoring required
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of attempted murder in a stabbing at All American Park last Wednesday has been released from custody after posting $300,000 bail, court records show.

Quenton Marselles Brown, 57, concluded his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday. Court records show he was granted bail on the condition to "stay out of trouble" and is subject to electronic monitoring.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the stabbing resulted from a parking dispute between Brown and the victim. According to an arrest report, Brown and the victim got into an argument after Brown's car door hit the vehicle of the victim's girlfriend.

Brown allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times after tensions escalated, the arrest report says.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and Brown was arrested later that night on an attempted murder charge.

Court records show Brown is due back in court on September 9 for a preliminary hearing.

