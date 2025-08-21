Suspect in All American Park stabbing is father of Celtics player, records search shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about the stabbing incident reported at All American Park Wednesday.
Channel 13 has learned 57-year-old Quenton Marselles Brown was arrested and is now held on a charge of attempted murder. Through a records search, we've confirmed he is the father of Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown.
The stabbing came after an argument between two adults, LVMPD shared.
Officials said the victim and Brown had argued over a parking spot before the victim was stabbed in the stomach.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were taken for surgery and are now recovering from the operation, officials said.
LVMPD said patrols located Brown after he left the scene. He is expected to appear in court for his initial appearance on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
-
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that hospitalized student in HendersonA 14-year-old was struck by a dark colored sedan at the intersection of Amigo Street and Abbeyfield Rose Drive, according to LVMPD.
CCSD police arrest elementary school teacher for alleged 'inappropriate image'On Wednesday, CCSD Police Department announced the arrest of Ray Garcia, a 42-year-old physical education teacher at Edna F. Hinman Elementary School, according to a CCSD spokesperson.
NLVPD investigating homicide after man found dead inside vehicle fireNorth Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a burning white Lexus on Mary Dee Avenue early Sunday morning.
Driver sought by state police investigating felony hit-and-run in east valleyState police investigators are sharing images of a driver sought in connection with a felony hit-and-run investigation in the east Las Vegas Valley.