Suspect in All American Park stabbing is father of Celtics player, records search shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about the stabbing incident reported at All American Park Wednesday.

Channel 13 has learned 57-year-old Quenton Marselles Brown was arrested and is now held on a charge of attempted murder. Through a records search, we've confirmed he is the father of Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown.

The stabbing came after an argument between two adults, LVMPD shared.

Officials said the victim and Brown had argued over a parking spot before the victim was stabbed in the stomach.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were taken for surgery and are now recovering from the operation, officials said.

LVMPD said patrols located Brown after he left the scene. He is expected to appear in court for his initial appearance on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.