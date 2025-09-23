Shooting leaves two injured near The Strat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting leaves two injured near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Santa Paula Drive on Monday evening.
Metro Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim is expected to recover, while the other was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to LVMPD.
All persons of interest have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.
-
Man fatally shoots mother's boyfriend during argument, police sayMetro police are investigating a homicide in the area of the 10000 block of Mount Vicotira Avenue and Silver Run Peak Drive.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Las Vegas police in east valleyThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were conducting a follow-up investigation near 6400 East Stewart Avenue around 6:12 p.m. when a man shot at them.
Judge denies motion to dismiss fatal DUI case against Daniel StakleffClark County judge denies defense motion to dismiss DUI indictment against Daniel Stakleff in fatal crash that killed 23-year-old Joree Odabi
Police: Teen arrested in Las Vegas for involvement in MGM, Caesars cyberattacksThe arrest is the latest development in the ongoing investigation of ransomware attacks on MGM and Caesars properties in 2023.