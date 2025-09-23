Shooting leaves two injured near The Strat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting leaves two injured near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Santa Paula Drive on Monday evening.

Metro Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim is expected to recover, while the other was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to LVMPD.

All persons of interest have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.