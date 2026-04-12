Robbery, auto theft turns fatal near Charleston and Decatur, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a robbery and auto theft that has left at least one person dead Saturday evening.
Details are limited, but it happened in the area of the 4400 block of W Charleston Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. That's between Valley View and Decatur.
Police are expected to hold a briefing around 6:15 p.m., and we'll have those updates as soon as the details are released.
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