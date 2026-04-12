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Robbery, auto theft turns fatal near Charleston and Decatur, says LVMPD

Robbery, auto theft turns fatal near Charleston and Decatur, says LVMPD
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a robbery and auto theft that has left at least one person dead Saturday evening.

Details are limited, but it happened in the area of the 4400 block of W Charleston Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. That's between Valley View and Decatur.

Police are expected to hold a briefing around 6:15 p.m., and we'll have those updates as soon as the details are released.

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