Report: Man accused of killing CCDC inmate claims it was a 'righteous killing'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center will receive a mental evaluation.

That comes from a judge's order after he appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Chad Ollinger faces a charge of open murder after a CCDC inmate was found "lying motionless inside a cell."

Police said that the inmate "was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries." He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities determined that the inmate and the 41-year-old Olligner got in a fight, leading to the incident.

Channel 13 also received the arrest report for Ollinger, shedding new light on the events leading up to the inmate being found dead.

When authorities spoke to Olligner aftere his cellmate was found dead, Olligner initially said he had memory loss and couldn't remember recent memories of his life.

He admitted he had no diagnosed memory loss, no mental illness, was not on any medication and hadn't taken anything, but said the only thing he could remember was being part of a Discovery Channel television show.

When officers told Ollinger that he bludgeoned his cellmate, he responded," Well, what'd he do?"

Ollinger also told police he had a supernatural "power" to "read" people, saying, "If I know something about somebody that's bad, I take care of it."

Police said Ollinger eventually confessed to killing his cellmate, saying it was righteous because his cellmate was a pedophile.

In the arrest report, it's noted that Olligner had no proof his cellmate was a pedophile, but simply "knew" by looking in his mind. Ollinger also said when he begins to "KNow" things, something snaps inside him.

In the report, Ollinger admitted the death was not planned and was spontaneous, that it was not a "thrill kill," and that he didn't believe he would be charged because it was a "righteous killing."