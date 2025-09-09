Remains found under concrete slab in 2021 have been identified

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KTNV) — The identity of a man's remains, found under a concrete slab in a yard in Dolan Springs, Ariz., remained a mystery since August 2021.

Now, Mohave County Sheriffs have found the identity of the John Doe victim, now known as Chester G. Williams III, also known as Chett Williams.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office, along with the Department of Anthropology at the University of Tucson, initially identified Williams as a white or Hispanic male who was believed to be buried in the yard for at least 10 years.

In February 2023, Othram Inc., a genetic lab in Texas, offered to help in the case, but after finding no leads, authorities found themselves posting on Facebook, asking if anyone had information regarding the case.

In July, investigators received a voicemail from someone who alleged that Chett Williams had lived with her parents around 1998 to 1999. According to the woman, Williams had disappeared, and her parents, shortly after, poured a slab of concrete at their home.

Her parents, identified as Bea and Alvin Hamilton, were the owners of the house where the victim had been found.

Alvin Hamilton passed away in 2006, while Bea Hamilton passed away in 2018.

It is unclear if they were involved in the homicide of the victim.

Now with a lead, authorities gave this information to an Othram genetic genealogist who was able to locate familial information and verify that Williams had gone to Arizona to live with a woman by the name of Bea Hamilton. They were able to use a sample from one of Williams' relatives for a genetic comparison and confirmed that the John Doe victim was Chester G. Williams III.