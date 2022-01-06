Raiders' Nathan Hobbs told officers he was 'just tired,' police report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders' player Nathan Hobbs told authorities that he was "just tired" after he was found sleeping inside his Mercedes SUV in a parking garage at the Cromwell hotel-casino, according to an arrest report.

The report says Hobbs was first found by security officers in the early hours of Jan. 3. The SUV was in the exit lane of the property's southeast garage.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded around 4:15 a.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Raiders' Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI on Las Vegas Boulevard

One officer wrote in the arrest report that they could smell "a slight odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage" coming from Hobbs and described his eyes as "glassy" and "watery."

When asked if he had been drinking, the report says Hobbs told police he was "just tired" and that was why he fell asleep in the garage. Part of the report is redacted.

It goes on to say Hobbs failed a set of impairment tests.

Hobbs was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

RELATED: Raiders' Bisaccia: Hobbs expected to play Sunday

Attorneys representing Hobbs issued a statement on Monday afternoon in which they expressed "serious concerns" that the alleged circumstances of the arrest don't qualify as DUI.

According to Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisacci, Hobbs is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

