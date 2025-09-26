Police: Suspect detained after armed threats against CCSD middle school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been detained in response to armed threats made against Roy W. Martin Middle School on Friday afternoon, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they received "reports of an armed individual at the school" around 12:40 p.m., prompting the school to go on lockdown.

The Clark County School District alerted families with the following message:

Dear Roy W. Martin Middle School families,



Our top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.



We are aware of a social media threat to our school. The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department is on scene investigating and the school is currently on lockdown.



Should you have any questions about your child, please feel free to contact the school’s main office at 702-799-7922.



Thank you.



Deborah Thaggard

Principal

Once the lockdown was initiated, an update alert went out to families from the school:

Dear Roy W. Martin Middle School families,



This is an updated message regarding a lockdown at the school. Police are still on scene investigating a social media threat.



Students are in their classrooms in lockdown status. We will update you once the lockdown has been lifted.



Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to comply with police orders to keep students and staff safe.



Thank you.

LVMPD said there were no injuries and there is no longer any threat to the school, and confirmed that an individual has since been detained.

