LVMPD: Shooting near Duck Creek Trail leaves one injured, investigation underway

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting near Duck Creek Trail has left one injured, LVMPD shared.

The incident took place on Thursday, September 25, at 4:17 p.m. in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway.

Police said that an altercation between several men occurred in a parking lot in the area, where two individuals shot at a man.

The victim was hit once with gunfire, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials say he is in stable condition.

LVMPD shared that the suspects in relation to this incident "are currently outstanding." The area will experience closure during their investigation.

