California authorities seek Las Vegas-connected suspects in 2022 double homicide

ATWATER, Calif. (KTNV) — California authorities are looking for information on homicide suspects who they say have ties to Las Vegas.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting in July 2022 outside of Atwater in central California.
According to 911 calls, suspects fired multiple shots from a vehicle towards four occupants of another vehicle. The shooting killed two men: Ruben Coronado, 23, and Eli Correa, 24. A woman was also critically injured.
The sheriff's office said the suspects are still at large, but they have surveillance video connecting a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV to the shooting. Investigators said they believe the vehicle and the suspects have ties to Las Vegas.
"We believe there are people in the community who may have seen or heard something
that could help move this case forward," said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "Even the smallest detail could prove important."
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463.
-
Witness accounts detail shooting at Las Vegas hotel that left woman injuredBullets shatter W Las Vegas hotel window, injuring guest with broken glass. Police believe shots came from unknown location off property.
Sentencing postponed for woman who crashed into crowd on Las Vegas StripLakeisha Holloway stood before Judge Tierra Jones in court Thursday morning and said there were issues that she didn't feel she could discuss with her current attorney.
NLVPD: Community assistance requested to identify suspect vehicle in shootingThe North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking new information regarding a shooting that took place on Friday, September 19 around 2:50 p.m.
Former Clark County firefighter facing more child sex abuse material chargesA former Clark County firefighter is facing a second set of charges after he was allegedly found with additional child sex abuse material.