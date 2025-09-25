California authorities seek Las Vegas-connected suspects in 2022 double homicide

ATWATER, Calif. (KTNV) — California authorities are looking for information on homicide suspects who they say have ties to Las Vegas.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting in July 2022 outside of Atwater in central California.

According to 911 calls, suspects fired multiple shots from a vehicle towards four occupants of another vehicle. The shooting killed two men: Ruben Coronado, 23, and Eli Correa, 24. A woman was also critically injured.

Merced County Sheriff's Office Ruben Coronado and Eli Correa, victims killed in a July 2022 shooting near Atwater, California

The sheriff's office said the suspects are still at large, but they have surveillance video connecting a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV to the shooting. Investigators said they believe the vehicle and the suspects have ties to Las Vegas.

Merced County Sheriff's Office Suspect vehicle surveillance still shows a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV

Merced County Sheriff's Office Reference image of a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV — this is not the actual suspect vehicle

"We believe there are people in the community who may have seen or heard something

that could help move this case forward," said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "Even the smallest detail could prove important."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463.