California authorities seek Las Vegas-connected suspects in 2022 double homicide

Merced County Sheriff's Office believes suspects in July 2022 shooting that killed two men and injured woman have connections to Las Vegas area
Merced County Sheriff's Office
Suspect vehicle surveillance still shows a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV
ATWATER, Calif. (KTNV) — California authorities are looking for information on homicide suspects who they say have ties to Las Vegas.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting in July 2022 outside of Atwater in central California.

According to 911 calls, suspects fired multiple shots from a vehicle towards four occupants of another vehicle. The shooting killed two men: Ruben Coronado, 23, and Eli Correa, 24. A woman was also critically injured.

Ruben Coronado and Eli Correa, victims killed in a July 2022 shooting near Atwater, California

The sheriff's office said the suspects are still at large, but they have surveillance video connecting a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV to the shooting. Investigators said they believe the vehicle and the suspects have ties to Las Vegas.

Suspect vehicle surveillance still shows a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV
Reference image of a silver 2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV — this is not the actual suspect vehicle

"We believe there are people in the community who may have seen or heard something
that could help move this case forward," said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "Even the smallest detail could prove important."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463.

