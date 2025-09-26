Weather alerts, power outages, flight delays as severe weather moves through Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers should expect some flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport as severe weather moves through the area. NV Energy is also reporting power outages.

WEATHER ALERTS

The National Weather Service is issuing several severe weather alerts Friday afternoon:



Flash Flood Warning for east Las Vegas Valley until 6:30 p.m.

for east Las Vegas Valley until 6:30 p.m. Flash Flood Warning for Spring Mountains until 7:30 p.m.

for Spring Mountains until 7:30 p.m. Flood Advisory for east Las Vegas Valley until 6:30 p.m.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 5:30 p.m., NV Energy is reporting nearly 100 outages affecting approximately 11,500 customers.

FLIGHT DELAYS

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, at Harry Reid International Airport:



A ground stop is in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Ground delays are averaging 38 minutes

Arrival delays are averaging 15 minutes (and increasing)

Departure delays are averaging 60 minutes (and increasing)

MORE INFORMATION

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting several traffic signals not working, mostly in the eastern valley. Treat these intersections as 4-way stops.

Channel 13 will keep adding updates.