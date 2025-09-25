Witness accounts detail shooting at Las Vegas hotel that left woman injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A police report obtained by Channel 13 details what witnesses and victims saw during a shooting near Mandalay Bay last Friday.

According to the report, bullets struck a window into a guest's room at W Las Vegas, which is connected to Mandalay Bay. No one was shot, but one woman suffered injuries to her leg from broken glass and was transported a hospital.

The victim said she was on the bed closest to the window when she heard a "loud bang." The window suddenly had a large hole and began to crack, then she said "her legs and forehead were itchy."

A friend in a nearby room heard the shots and came in to check on her. She saw the injuries to her friend and contacted medical personnel.

The report says another victim heard loud bangs and saw shattered glass in his bedroom. He contacted hotel personnel to report the incident.

The final witness listed in the report was a W Las Vegas employee who said he heard "3-to-4 gun shots" while standing at the valet garage, but he didn't see anything unusual.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they could not locate any surveillance video of the incident. They previously said it's believed the shots came from an unknown location off the property to the west.

Police marked the crime as discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure or vehicle in their report.