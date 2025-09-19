Police: One person injured when gunfire strikes windows at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip sent at least one person to a local hospital on Friday morning.

According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at Mandalay Bay just after 10 a.m.

"At least two windows on the west side of the building appear to have been struck by gunfire," police stated.

One person was injured by the damage and taken to a local hospital.

In an updated statement, Las Vegas police said "It is believe[d] at this time that the shooting occurred off the Mandalay Bay property from an unknown location to the west."

Police did not immediately provide additional details, but say their investigation is ongoing.

A Channel 13 crew found no signs of ongoing police activity at the hotel-casino as of 2 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more about what happened.



