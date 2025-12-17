Police: Shooting investigation underway near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An active investigation is underway in the area of Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue after a shooting on Wednesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its officers were called to the 5200 block of Greene Lane at 10:52 a.m.

Officers found a person inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to LVMPD officials.

"The individual who shot remained on the scene and is co-operative," police stated in an email to Channel 13.

As of this report, the investigation is ongoing. Police did not immediately provide additional details about the circumstances of the incident.