Police: Shooting investigation underway near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An active investigation is underway in the area of Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue after a shooting on Wednesday morning.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its officers were called to the 5200 block of Greene Lane at 10:52 a.m.
Officers found a person inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to LVMPD officials.
"The individual who shot remained on the scene and is co-operative," police stated in an email to Channel 13.
As of this report, the investigation is ongoing. Police did not immediately provide additional details about the circumstances of the incident.
