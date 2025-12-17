Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are working on an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas.

Details are limited, but authorities have confirmed it happened in the area of Carey Avenue and Clayton Street.

No officers have been reported injured at this time, but a suspect is barricaded in a residence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Here's a live look at the scene:

This is a developing story.

