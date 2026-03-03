Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Police investigate double homicide in south Las Vegas Valley

Double homicide Starr Ave
RTC
A traffic camera shows police investigating a double homicide in the area of Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive on Monday, March 2.
Double homicide Starr Ave
Starr Ave homicide
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a double homicide investigation is ongoing in the south valley on Monday night.

A department spokesperson confirmed the investigation is underway in the area of Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, police have not shared additional details. A spokesperson told Channel 13 that more information would be forthcoming.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 A traffic camera in the area shows the police investigation

Traffic camera shows double homicide investigation

This is a developing story. Members of the public should avoid the area.

