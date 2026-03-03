Police investigate double homicide in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a double homicide investigation is ongoing in the south valley on Monday night.
A department spokesperson confirmed the investigation is underway in the area of Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.
As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, police have not shared additional details. A spokesperson told Channel 13 that more information would be forthcoming.
🔴 WATCH 🔴 A traffic camera in the area shows the police investigation
Traffic camera shows double homicide investigation
This is a developing story. Members of the public should avoid the area.
