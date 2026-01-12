Man involved machete attack on deputy constable dies, suspect facing upgraded charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned that one of the people involved in the machete attack that led to a shooting has died.

The suspect, identified as Victor Vondrasek, now faces an upgraded charge of open murder after the incident.

This was first reported by Channel 13 as an officer-involved shooting, the second in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2026.

One of the men involved in the incident was Sergeant Deputy Constable Mark Ruesch, who was there to serve an eviction notice, LVMPD previously said.

Body camera footage shows deputy constable with machete stuck in uniform after attack

We learned from a Friday briefing that Ruesch tried to contact Vondrasek, but he was unsuccessful. Vondrasek also reportedly wouldn't answer his front door.

Ruesch asked an employee of the apartment complex for help, and the maintenance worker retrieved a ladder and climbed to the second-floor balcony.

As the employee climbed onto the balcony, Vondrasek crashed through the sliding glass door onto the balcony armed with a machete and slashed the employee in the neck.

Ruesch heard the screams coming from the balcony and climbed the ladder to the second floor.

When he got to the top, Vondrasek attempted to stab him with the machete. Ruesch quickly took action to address the threat and fired one round, hitting Vondrasek.

All three men involved were taken to area hospitals. Ruesch faced non-life-threatening injuries.

We've now learned the maintenance worker, 39-year-old Orlando Sosa, has died.

Vondrasek also faces charges of attempted murder, battery, and resisting a public officer.