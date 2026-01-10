Update: Body camera footage shows deputy constable with 18-inch-long machete stuck in uniform after attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Metro police deputy constable is recovering from a machete attack at an apartment on South Sandhill Road in Las Vegas.

Metro police say 63-year-old Deputy Constable Mark Ruesch was serving an eviction notice Tuesday morning when the subject of that notice, a 46-year-old suspect, barricaded himself inside his apartment.

A photo shared by LVMPD shows he had an 18-inch-long machete and a bag of large rocks inside the apartment.

An apartment employee got a ladder and climbed up to the second floor to get into the apartment, but the suspect came out of the sliding glass door. Police say he slashed the employee's neck with the machete.

Constable Ruesch was then attacked, and the machete got stuck in his uniform. Police say he fired one round from his Glock handgun.

Body camera footage from responding officers shows him coming down the stairs of the apartment to get help while medical assistance was on the way. The suspect faces five felony charges, including attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

"The officers arrived relatively quick and were able to get medical there, get medical attention to our victim, to the suspect, and also get our constable transported to the hospital," Assistant Sheriff Bryan Peterson said.

The apartment employee injured is still listed in critical condition, according to police. The deputy constable suffered a broken nose and other injuries. He did not have a body camera, as that division is in the process of implementing them.

