Man accused of killing CCDC inmate to undergo mental evaluation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center will receive a mental evaluation.

That comes from a judge's order after he appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Chad Ollinger faces a charge of open murder after a CCDC inmate was found "lying motionless inside a cell."

Police said that the inmate "was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries." He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities determined that the inmate and the 41-year-old Olligner got in a fight, leading to the incident.

