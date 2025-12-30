Man accused of killing CCDC inmate to undergo mental evaluation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center will receive a mental evaluation.
That comes from a judge's order after he appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Chad Ollinger faces a charge of open murder after a CCDC inmate was found "lying motionless inside a cell."
Police said that the inmate "was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries." He was later pronounced dead.
Authorities determined that the inmate and the 41-year-old Olligner got in a fight, leading to the incident.
