Las Vegas woman sentenced to 10 years for selling fentanyl pills resulting in fatal overdose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman was sentenced Tuesday for selling fentanyl pills that resulted in a victim's death, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada said Danielle Partington supplied the victim with pills from the fall of 2019 to January 2020. Prosecutors say the victim overdosed and died on Jan. 23, 2020, after purchasing 80 pills from Partington and an unnamed co-conspirator.

Earlier this year on March 7, Partington pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

"Illicit fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just two milligrams, about the size of a few grains of salt, can be lethal. It is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, and it kills at an unprecedented rate," federal prosecutors said.

