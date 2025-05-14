Nevada sees increase in overdose deaths despite nationwide decline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the CDC reports a historic 27% decline in overdose deaths across the country last year, Nevada and South Dakota were the only states to see an increase.

Nevada experienced a 4.64% rise in overdose deaths, climbing to 1,465 statewide, as local recovery advocates work to combat the growing crisis.

To understand what's being done to combat the problem, let me introduce you to Sean O'Donnel. Sean serves as the executive director of the Foundation for Recovery, but he knows the devastating impact of addiction firsthand.

"I started using substances when I was 13 years old," O'Donnel said.

His personal journey through addiction included multiple overdoses that affected his family.

"The first time that I had overdosed, it sent a message to my family members, right, that this had gone too far. I lost my partner to a preventable overdose in 2017," O'Donnel said.

That loss became a turning point for O'Donnel, who refocused his life to help others struggling with addiction.

"After losing him, I knew that I couldn't be quiet any longer," O'Donnel said.

CDC Overdose deaths percent change over the last 12 months.

The contrast between national progress and Nevada's situation is stark. CDC data shows overdose deaths dropped from 110,000 in 2023 to 80,000 in 2024 nationwide, while Nevada moved in the opposite direction.

"I'm a little disheartened by it. It makes me feel for the other families who have lost loved ones to this," O'Donnel said.

Last November, we told you about Nevada's overdose crisis being attributed to a surge in fentanyl use and a lack of accessible treatment, according to a report from the Clark County Opioid Task Force. The report indicates overdose rates are highest in areas facing housing instability, unemployment, and gaps in mental health care.

"Something clearly isn't working here in our community, so we need to do better," O'Donnel said.

In response to the crisis, the Foundation for Recovery is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District on a new door-to-door outreach initiative launching in June.

"Our goal is to knock 100,000 doors per year in Southern Nevada, talking to our residents, giving them resources, distributing Narcan, distributing fentanyl test strips so we can get the word out," O'Donnel said.

For O'Donnel, improving outreach strategies is critical to addressing the overdose crisis in Nevada.

"This is someone's son upstairs in their bedroom, right? This is someone's roommate. These are the people who are overdosing in our community," O'Donnel said.

Full statement from the Southern Nevada Health District

The rise in opioid-related deaths in Nevada stems from several interrelated factors. Chief among them is the growing presence of non-pharmaceutical fentanyl (e.g. illicitly manufactured fentanyl powder or counterfeit pills) in the drug supply, not only in opioids but also as an adulterant in non-opioid substances (e.g. cocaine or counterfeit benzodiazepines). The emergence of other dangerous additives, such as xylazine, further increases overdose risk. A key challenge remains the lack of effective transitions from emergency or crisis care into long-term addiction treatment.

Additionally, consistent access to overdose reversal medications like naloxone, as well as broader harm reduction supports, is essential for those most at risk. The complexity of prevention efforts is further increased by the co-occurrence of heat-related deaths and overdoses, particularly during the summer months. Most fatal overdoses happen in home settings, where stigma, fear of judgment, lack of awareness of available services, and mistrust in institutions can all deter individuals from seeking help. Finally, a lag in overdose death data reporting presents challenges for public health agencies trying to respond quickly and effectively to emerging trends.

The Southern Nevada Health District recognizes the critical importance of addressing substance use and overdose prevention as a public health priority. The Health District has resources for overdose prevention including a data dashboard, mail-based harm reduction resources, and overdose prevention trainings.

The Substance Use Dashboard available at: www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/substance-use-and-overdose-prevention/data/ — offers information on fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Clark County. Additionally, the dashboard provides a list and map of harm reduction resources throughout Clark County.

In addition to the locations to pick up harm reduction resources, the Health District also has a mail order program. People interested in requesting test strips can contact the Health District for information and training at Join the Strip Club – Southern Nevada Health District.

SNHD also offers no-cost training on overdose prevention with naloxone for first responders and community organizations. Interested parties can request a training by emailing: OD@SNHD.org

