Local foundation to offer free naloxone for festivalgoers ahead of EDC Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EDC permits festivalgoers to bring naloxone into the event. Victoria’s Voice Foundation wants to help festival attendees get it.

After losing their teenage daughter, Victoria, in 2015 to a drug overdose, Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel and his wife, Jackie, founded Victoria’s Voice. Through it, Victoria’s story is used in an effort to save lives from overdose and spread awareness of reversal medications, such as naloxone.

Ahead of this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Victoria’s Voice will offer a pop-up where festival attendees can access free naloxone and educational materials on overdoses, plus snacks and water.

The pop-up will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas’ East Tower on Friday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to EDC’s Acceptable and Prohibited Items list, sealed intranasal naloxone is permitted into the event. By providing naloxone and educating festival goers on how to use it, Victoria’s Voice hopes to make their festival experience safer and more enjoyable.

In 2024, Channel 13 reported that overdose deaths continued to rise in Clark County, and that the increase was being attributed to the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Clark County’s plan to tackle this issue involvedlaunching an Opioid Task Force.

In their key findings from a survey of people who used illegal substances, the Clark County Opioid Task Force reported that, “Narcan/naloxone was the [harm reduction] service used most by respondents (50.3%).”

From October 2023 to August 2024, the Southern Nevada Health District distributed more than 64,000 doses of naloxone to community members and local welfare organizations. The health district also distributes free drug test strips. More information on those programs is available through SNHD’s Substance Use Dashboard.

