Clark County launches Opioid Task Force amid rising overdose deaths

LAS VEGAS — Clark County's Opioid Task Force will hold its first meeting on Thursday.

The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported a staggering 97% surge in overdose deaths among Clark County residents from 2020 to 2023.

Over the next 12 months, the task force will review data on overdose deaths, aiming to tailor services to assist those with addiction better. Once their one-year term ends, the 15-member team will provide a report summarizing their work.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is optimistic about the task force's potential to assist families impacted by the opioid crisis.

“We all know the opioid pandemic is hurting thousands of families across Clark County, but I am hopeful this task force will not only look at prevention methods but also promote long-term recovery solutions,” Kirkpatrick said.

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in the meetings, which are scheduled at 2 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers, situated at 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106.

