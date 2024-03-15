"We are facing an opiate epidemic": Clark County task force looking at ways to prevent drug-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Overdose deaths continue to rise in Nevada, specifically in Clark County. The problem has been happening for years and the increase is tied to the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

A new task force is tracking the deadly trends and hoping to find solutions.

I spoke with Christopher Hernandez who spends his days working as a peer recovery specialist for the nonprofit "There's No Hero In Heroin". He helps teens and adults who are dealing with addiction and uses his story to show them change is possible.

"When I was 16, I ended up going to prison. While in prison, I became a heroin addict," he explained.

For the next three decades of his life, he used heroin and cocaine. However, he said he grew tired of the lifestyle.

"I figure, I'm not stupid," Hernandez said. "There's no excuse to just continue to fail."

Hernandez has been sober for two years and considers himself one of the lucky ones for never overdosing while using.

"Within the last year, I've had like four friends die, all from fentanyl overdoses."

The Clark County Coroner says there are hundreds more who continue to die from the same thing every year in southern Nevada. Oftentimes, fentanyl is laced with other drugs like cocaine and pills and can't be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch. That's one of the reasons why Clark County created its opioid task force.

"Would you say that opioids and those kinds of related deaths have become somewhat of an epidemic in our area? I would absolutely say we are facing an opiate epidemic," Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse told me.

Rouse is chair of the task force. Her goal, along with the other appointed members, is to take a closer look at how drug-related deaths can be prevented.

"We've definitely seen opiate-related deaths increasing significantly over the last five years," Rouse said.

To tackle the trend, they have to pinpoint who the victims are, where the deaths are happening, and how the drugs are being distributed.

Data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows those between 20 to 34 years old are at the highest risk of fentanyl-involved overdoses but Rouse said it can happen to anyone.

"People as old as 80 as young as teenagers."

The task force met for the very time time on Thursday afternoon.

Appointed members will serve until the end of 2024, when their term expires. A meeting will be held once every three months.