Homicide investigation underway west of Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are soon expected to provide more information about a homicide investigation just off the Las Vegas Strip.
According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway in the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near Dean Martin Drive.
Homicide Lt. Robert Price is expected to share details of the investigation in a media briefing at 7:30 p.m.
A Channel 13 photojournalist is en route to the area, and this report will be updated as we learn more.
