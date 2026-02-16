Homicide investigation underway west of Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are soon expected to provide more information about a homicide investigation just off the Las Vegas Strip.

According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway in the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near Dean Martin Drive.

Homicide Lt. Robert Price is expected to share details of the investigation in a media briefing at 7:30 p.m.

A Channel 13 photojournalist is en route to the area, and this report will be updated as we learn more.