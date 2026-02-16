Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway west of Las Vegas Strip, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LVMPD, police tape, crime scene do not cross
KTNV
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are soon expected to provide more information about a homicide investigation just off the Las Vegas Strip.

According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway in the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near Dean Martin Drive.

Homicide Lt. Robert Price is expected to share details of the investigation in a media briefing at 7:30 p.m.

A Channel 13 photojournalist is en route to the area, and this report will be updated as we learn more.

