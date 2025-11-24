Gunman sentenced for shooting at Turnberry Towers luxury condominium complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who attempted to carry out a shooting at the Turnberry Towers complex went before a judge for sentencing Monday morning.

Andrew Warrender was given a suspended sentence and five years of probation.

On June 23, 2023, police received a 911 that there was a shooting at the condo complex. When they arrived, officers found Warrender lying on the ground after being shot multiple times.

According to Metro police, Warrender had an uncle living at the complex, which allowed him easy access inside.

After entering the building and grabbing the rifle from inside his uncle's condominium, Warrender made his way through the building. Surveillance video shows Warrender walking down multiple stairs, through hallways, and even using elevators while armed.

Surveillance video shows suspected gunman shooting inside of Las Vegas luxury condo complex

Eventually, Warrender makes it to the lobby on the first floor.

“Andrew is walking around with an AR-15 in his right hand and a helmet on,” said one of the employees at Turnberry Towers.

Warrender opened fire in the lobby and pointed his rifle at the employees hiding behind the front desk.

Police records state Warrender could only fire off one shot before the rifle jammed. As Warrender worked to fix the malfunction, a Turnberry Towers employee stepped into action and fired back, striking Warrender several times in his legs and stomach.