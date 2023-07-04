'Hero' to be honored at free law enforcement, veterans 4th of July BBQ

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 4th of July BBQ appreciation event is happening Tuesday, free for veterans and law enforcement.

The event also aims to honor "a local hero," according to USA Injury Lawyers.

At the BBQ, there will be a ceremony with the national anthem, color guard and an award given to Humberto Garcia.

"Humberto Garcia recently saved many lives when he stopped an active shooter situation at a local high-rise condo community," USA Injury Lawyers said in a press release.

Garcia is set to be recognized by the City of Las Vegas with a proclamation and receive a community hero award from USA Injury Lawyers.

Officials said the event will take place at 3233 W. Charleston Boulevard at 10 a.m., expected to end around 4 p.m.

