Man called 'hero' for stopping shooter at Turnberry Towers Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A resident at Turnberry Towers near Karen and Paradise is calling a building employee a hero after a gunman walked in and fired shots at the front desk on Friday.

Channel 13 spoke with the resident to get their story. Law enforcement has not confirmed the following details.

According to the resident, a man wearing a helmet had an AR-15 and other weapons when he entered the towers Friday afternoon.

This is when the resident tells us the man fired shots in the area of the front desk, shattering glass which is shown in pictures they have provided to us.

The resident says it was an employee of the towers who stopped the attack, and thinks they are a hero who deserves recognition for stepping in.

Channel 13 is working to confirm details surrounding the employee's identity and their role in the events of June 23.