LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in the central valley.

Police are on scene at the 300 block of Karen Avenue intersecting Paradise Road and Joe W. Brown.

Officers said they located a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

LVMPD requested medical who transported the subject to UMC Trauma.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

KTNV is headed to the scene and will provide more information once available.