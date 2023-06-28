Arrest report: Turnberry Towers shooter 'was not acting normal'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of attempting to carry out a shooting at the Turnberry Towers complex was only able to get one shot off before his weapon malfunctioned.

According to an arrest report, this happened at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Officers received a 911 call alerting them to the shooting and found the suspect, who investigators identified as Andrew Warrender, laying on the ground after being shot multiple times.

The arrest report states the front desk security agent told police that Warrender was a guest of one of the people who lived there, who was reportedly Warrender's uncle.

Investigators state that surveillance video showed Warrender arrive on the property at 2:13 p.m. and that he spoke to a valet driver. During an interview with police, the driver told investigators that Warrender was "not acting like as his normal self." He stated the two "usually joke" when they see each other but that day, Warrender ignored him and continued walking toward the front lobby with "a blank stare." The driver stated he didn't have a helmet or AR-15 rifle when he arrived at the property.

The arrest report states surveillance video then showed Warrender walking down the stairs from the 36th floor while carrying a rifle 43 minutes later. The report states he exited the staircase and the building while holding the rifle and then approached the main door of the lobby.

Another valet driver told police that's when he saw Warrender. He said he has known him ever since he started working there and described Warrender as "socially awkward." The driver stated he had never seen Warrender carry a rifle before, thought it was out of the ordinary, and approached him to ask if he was okay. Warrender allegedly replied that he was not okay. The driver told investigators he asked why Warrender had the rifle with him and Warrender took a few steps back and acted like he was going to point it at someone. The driver said he feared for his life, alerted front desk security, and alerted multiple guests to leave the lobby area and look for cover.

A front desk security agent said he heard the valet driver and saw Warrender about to enter the lobby. Police said Warrender shot once towards the security officer but his rifle malfunctioned. As Warrender was attempting to fix the rifle, the security officer told police he fired five to seven rounds at him. That's when Warrender reportedly fell to the ground and dropped the rifle. The security officer said he kept his Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun pointed at Warrender until police arrived. He said he "felt everyone's life in the area was in danger" and "he used deadly force to protect innocent citizens."

Investigators said they believed Warrender possibly injured his uncle before coming down to the lobby. However, after officers conducted a welfare check, they said the apartment was empty but they did see an open, empty black case on the bed in the master bedroom, which appeared to be a rifle case.

Police said Warrender was shot several times in the thighs and abdomen and was taken to Sunrise Hospital. After undergoing surgery, investigators said he is stable. According to the arrest report, medical staff have kept Warrender sedated during his recovery so investigators weren't able to interview him, as of Wednesday morning.

Warrender is facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. His next court date is scheduled for July 3.