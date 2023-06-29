‘It was heroic,’ Turnberry Towers security guard shot man who fired AR-15 rifle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A security guard at a Las Vegas condominium complex is being hailed a hero after police say he shot a man armed with a rifle.

According to an arrest report, at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, officers received a 911 call alerting them to a shooting at Turnberry Towers and found the suspect, who investigators identified as 32-year-old Andrew Warrender, laying on the ground after being shot multiple times.

Surveillance video showed Warrender walking down the stairs from the 36th floor of the condominum while carrying a rifle.The report states he exited the building while holding the weapon and then approached the main door of the lobby. Warrender had an uncle living at the complex and had access inside.

Police say Warrender was only able to get one shot off before his weapon jammed.

As Warrender worked to fix the malfunction, residents say security officer Humberto Garcia stepped into action and fired back, striking him several times in his legs and stomach. Resident Blanca Gutierrez believes Garcia saved many lives with his quick response.

“Knowing that he went to the danger, that’s just something special in somebody. It was just heroic. There is no other word. It was heroic,” Gutierrez said.

Police said Warrender was shot several times in the thighs and abdomen and was taken to Sunrise Hospital. After undergoing surgery, investigators said he is stable. According to the arrest report, medical staff have kept Warrender sedated during his recovery so investigators weren't able to interview him, as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they believed Warrender possibly injured his uncle before coming down to the lobby. However, after officers conducted a welfare check, they said the apartment was empty but they did see an open, empty black case on the bed in the master bedroom, which appeared to be a rifle case.

Warrender is facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. His next court date is scheduled for July 3.