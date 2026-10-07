Grand jury testimony reveals I-11 suspect had PCP, meth in blood; trooper still in physical therapy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New grand jury testimony reveals Sean Shirazi had PCP, meth and amphetamine in his blood during a June 10 incident on Interstate 11 that left a passenger dead.

The Nevada State Police trooper who was pinned between a Toyota 4Runner and a fire truck on the Las Vegas freeway is still in physical therapy for back injuries, according to documents obtained by Channel 13.

Shirazi faces more than a dozen charges, including second-degree murder, DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, assault with a deadly weapon, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash. He is accused of driving through a crash scene on I-11 near downtown Las Vegas, hitting Trooper Dustin Dunbar, and speeding away from the scene.

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Dunbar testified that when Shirazi's 4Runner lurched forward, he felt the vehicle hit him and immediately felt pinned.

"I know there's a fire truck behind me and I immediately felt the pressure of the fire truck basically pushing on my back as the car was angled towards me," Dunbar said. "At that time, I started shooting at the driver."

When asked if he felt like he was in danger, he said "a thousand percent, yes."

Dunbar told the grand jury that he fired his gun six times: five to the front of the 4Runner while he was being pinned and one additional shot as Shirazi pushed another vehicle out of the way.

Dunbar was injured during that incident and is still dealing with back issues.

"I still feel pain now," Dunbar said. "I'm going through physical therapy."

Grand jury transcripts also revealed that Dunbar was not the only person injured by Shirazi.

Santiago Pena, a motorist who had stopped at the direction of the trooper near the crash scene, testified that before the confrontation he heard "[something] very harsh like somebody was like pushing the brakes hard and accelerating really harshly from the car behind me."

Pena said the driver ignored the trooper's commands and subsequently "runs over the officer. And since I'm immediately right in front of him, he runs over or hits my car, as well."

Pena testified he suffered an impact to the back of his neck and his left shoulder. He said he still has pain, especially in his left shoulder.

Shirazi was not alone in the vehicle. An arrest report states that prior to this incident, he picked up a woman, later identified as Corinne Barnes, on the street near the on-ramp to the freeway. According to police, he admitted to "snorting a little methamphetamine" with her before getting on the freeway.

When Dunbar shot at Shirazi's vehicle, he hit Barnes in the "left flank rib cage area."

When Shirazi took off from the scene, detectives were able to track the 4Runner's infotainment system data, which showed that the SUV made two stops in a residential neighborhood before going to Dignity Health.

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Emergency room technician Eve Gizelbach said they tried to save Barnes.

"She had no pulse," Gizelbach said. "She wasn't responding to us and not breathing, so we started CPR."

Barnes passed away from her injuries.

Shirazi was arrested. Toxicology results showed he had PCP at 24.6 nanograms, amphetamine at 33.4 nanograms, and methamphetamine at 313 nanograms in his system. Under Nevada law, a person is not allowed to drive if they have more than the following in their system:

Nevada Legislature

State police troopers told the grand jury that Shirazi was unable to conduct field sobriety tests "but Mr. Shirazi did exhibit a lot of general indicators of impairment."

Shirazi told officers that when he approached the scene of the interstate crash and saw police vehicles, he believed they were looking for him and he panicked, stating he didn't want to go back to prison.

Shirazi has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next hearing is schedule for next Thursday, Oct. 14.

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