Suspect in state police shooting, chaos that led to I-11 closure now facing upgraded murder charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect at the center of a chaotic scene that led to the closure of part of Interstate 11 for several hours on Wednesday is now facing a murder charge.

Sean Shirazi, 45, is accused of running his car into a tractor trailer, a Nevada state trooper, and another vehicle before fleeing the scene near Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo reports from the scene:

Nevada State Police involved in shooting on I-11 in Las Vegas

During the incident, troopers reportedly fired six shots toward Shirazi, according to the police report.

Authorities said Shirazi's vehicle was located a short time later at a Dignity Health urgent care center in the area of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Shirazi, who police say was shot in the chest area, was taken into custody and treated for injuries.

State police said a passenger in the vehicle during the incident was hospitalized and has since died from their injuries.

Shirazi was initially facing a slew of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, battery, assault and reckless driving.

Channel 13 has now learned that Shirazi's involuntary manslaughter charge was upgraded to 2nd degree murder.

Nevada State Police are expected to share additional information in a media briefing on June 16, the same day Shirazi is expected to appear in court.