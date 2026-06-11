Reckless driver hit trooper, vehicle during chaos that led to I-11 closure, state police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A chaotic scene involving Nevada State Police troopers and a reckless driver led to the closure of part of Interstate 11 for several hours on Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, Nevada State Police released additional information about what circumstances led up to the shooting.

According to state police, troopers were investigating a crash on I-11/U.S. 95 near Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas when "an unrelated vehicle approached the crash scene in a reckless manner, striking a tractor trailer."

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't comply and drove through the scene, hitting a trooper and a nearby vehicle, state police say.

"During the incident, a trooper discharged their firearm," officials stated.

The driver of the vehicle left the area and was located a short time later at a Dignity Health urgent care center in the area of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The driver was taken into custody and treated for injuries, police said.

State police say a passenger in the vehicle during the incident was hospitalized and has since died from their injuries. A source with knowledge of the investigation told Channel 13 she appeared to be in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.

No troopers were seriously injured during the event, officials stated. Troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is being led by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Force Investigation Team.

Nevada State Police are expected to share additional information in a media briefing on June 16.