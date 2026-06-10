Nevada State Police involved in shooting on northbound I-11, near Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police were involved in a shooting on I-11 near Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which said they were assisting in the area.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident. Channel 13 has a crew headed to the scene to try to learn more information.

LVMPD says traffic is "severely impacted" in the area and asks drivers to avoid I-11 through the downtown corridor for the next several hours.

WATCH | Traffic cameras in the area show the large emergency response:

Nevada State Police involved in shooting near I-11, Las Vegas Boulevard

This is a developing story. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.