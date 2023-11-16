Four of 8 teens arrested in Rancho High School student's beating death to be charged as adults

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four of the eight teenagers arrested for the beating death of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student are expected to be charged as adults.

A source tells Channel 13 the eight teens — who police say are all between 13 and 17 years old — appeared before a judge Wednesday morning in the Eighth Judicial District Court's Family Division.

There, prosecutors notified a judge of their intent to charge four suspects over the age of 16 with open murder, and to prosecute them as adults.

The other four teens are under the age of 16. Channel 13's source says a juvenile court hearing in December will determine whether those four will be tried as adults. The date of that hearing had not been set as of this report.

Also on Wednesday, Las Vegas police released new images of two more teenagers who are wanted in connection with the homicide investigation.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Images released by Las Vegas police on Wednesday show two additional students sought as suspects in the beating death of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student.

Those teens have yet to be apprehended, but are believed to have taken part in the brawl near Rancho High School's campus that led to the death of Jonathan Lewis, Jr.

Multiple videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media, which police used to identify the students who've since been arrested for open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said.

"Many people have seen it," Johansson said of the videos. "It's very graphic and, in my opinion, devoid of humanity."

The fight took place in an alleyway near Owens Avenue and Bruce Street after school let out on Nov. 1. Lewis was found in the alley, unconscious and bleeding from the head, Johansson said.

On Nov. 7, police were notified that the teen was taken off life support and his organs would be donated. An autopsy would determine that Lewis died as a result of blunt force trauma, and his death would be ruled a homicide.

Rancho High School students who spoke with Channel 13 on Wednesday said they cannot believe what happened to one of their classmates.

"It's just very unnecessary to take away his life," one student said, "and for all of those people to jump in over something so simple, it's kind of sad."

Police are asking anyone with information about the two suspects who remain at large to call Metro's Homicide Section or CrimeStoppers.

Homicide detectives can be reached by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.