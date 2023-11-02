Watch Now
Las Vegas police say student has life-threatening injuries after battery near Rancho High School

Las Vegas police
Posted at 2023-11-01T18:43:24-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 21:43:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a student has life-threatening injuries after a battery near Rancho High School Wednesday.

Police responded to a battery call around 2:05 p.m. at Searles Avenue near 21st St.

Investigation by police indicates that a student was battered and bleeding from the head. According to police, the student has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Detectives arrived and are conducting an investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect.

