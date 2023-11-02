Las Vegas police say student has life-threatening injuries after battery near Rancho High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a student has life-threatening injuries after a battery near Rancho High School Wednesday.

Police responded to a battery call around 2:05 p.m. at Searles Avenue near 21st St.

Investigation by police indicates that a student was battered and bleeding from the head. According to police, the student has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Detectives arrived and are conducting an investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect.

KTNV will provide updates as police release them.