Student battered near Rancho High School was in altercation with about 15 people, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the student who was battered near Rancho High School was in a physical altercation with about 15 people Wednesday.

Las Vegas police responded to reports of a fight involving students in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue. This is near Owens Avenue and Bruce Street.

Police said school officials performed CPR on the juvenile "who appeared to be unconscious." Medical officials arrived and transported the student to UMC Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation by LVMPD's homicide section indicates that the fight involved about 15 people before police could arrive.

Police said they are still working on identifying the individuals involved as their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.