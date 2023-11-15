Eight teens arrested for beating death of Las Vegas high school student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old student who was beaten by a group of 15 people near Rancho High School earlier this month has died, according to the Clark County and CCSD officials.

The Clark County Coroner's Office says Jonathan Lewis died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries.

There are eight suspects now arrested and are expected to face murder charges, according to LVMPD. All are 13-17 years in age and were booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

Police say they are still looking to identify two more people involved in the beating and plan to release photos of them at a later date.

Lt. Jason Johansson says the initial 911 calls first came in after someone found Jonathan unconscious and brought him over to Rancho High, where CCSD says staff members immediately rendered aid until first responders arrived on scene.

The fight, according to LVMPD, appears to have been over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and a marijuana vape pen. It happened after the school let out for the day.

LVMPD gave an update to the public on Tuesday afternoon. Watch below:

Eight teens arrested after Las Vegas high school student's beating death

Someone in the group that attacked Jonathan recorded and uploaded the incident to social media. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are actively investigating.

CCSD representatives say they are helping with the investigation and condemn any violence against their students.

On Tuesday, November 14, the school district released the following statement:

"All of CCSD grieves the loss of every student. While we can not provide additional information, as this is an active police investigation, please know that District leadership and School Police are working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the District Attorney's office so those involved are held accountable for their actions.





LVMPD is the lead investigative agency.CCSD does not tolerate violence or threats to students or their safety. We all must come together as a community to address the needs of our students so disagreements are resolved through dialogue rather than violence."

Metro police responded to an area of Owens Avenue and Bruce Street on Wednesday, November 1, after receiving reports of a fight involving students. Arriving officers found school officials performing CPR on the teen, who "appeared to be unconscious."

On Thursday, November 2, police released information that the student was transported by medical personnel to UMC Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his passing the following week.

On Thursday, November 7, Jonathan's father released the following statement.

"Today at 11:26 a.m., my son was pronounced dead," said the boy's father, Jonathan Lewis Sr. "He will always be so loved. As his dad, I'll forever hold him in my heart, shine even brighter, love even more, and work all my life to bring peace into this world."

LVMPD is still working to identify the individual involved in the fight and says the investigation is ongoing.