PHOTOS: Two teen suspects still at large as police make arrests in beating death of Rancho HS student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police released new images on Wednesday of two teenagers sought in connection with the beating death of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student.

This news comes less than 24 hours after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of eight teenagers as part of their investigation into the killing of Jonathan Lewis, Jr.

A spokesperson for the Clark County coroner's office confirmed Lewis died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, and the teen's death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation began on Nov. 1, when Lewis was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in an alleyway near Rancho High School's campus.

He was transported to University Medical Center for treatment, where police say doctors quickly determined his injuries were not survivable.

Police say Lewis was involved in an after-school fight with approximately a dozen other students over the theft of a pair of wireless headphones.

Video shared widely on social media in the weeks since the beating shows Lewis take a fighting stance with another student while the two are surrounded by a group of other teens, police said.

"The minute the punch is thrown, 10 subjects immediately swarm (Lewis) and begin kicking, punching and stomping on him," Lt. Jason Johansson said Tuesday in a press conference announcing the eight arrests, calling the video "very graphic and, in my opinion, very void of humanity."

The teen suspects arrested so far in this case range in age from 13 to 17 years old, Johansson noted. All eight were booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder.

"Our work in this investigation is far from over, and we need all of your help as we continue with this investigation," said LVMPD Undersheriff Andy Walsh. "Many people in the community have seen the violent video that has circulated throughout our community via social media, and if you, or your child, or somebody you know has seen that video and recognizes anybody that may have been a participant in this senseless crime, you need to get ahold of us and our Homicide Section."

"And on a personal note," Walsh continued, "I want to say, just as a parent and as a member of this community: ...this should be a reminder to all of us to have those difficult conversations with our children and remind them that their actions have consequences. Their actions have lasting consequences, their actions have life-altering consequences."

Tips to LVMPD's Homicide Section can be made by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.