Duane 'Keefe D' Davis sentenced on charges related to jailhouse fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing Tupac Shakur was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty in a jailhouse fight.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis was sentenced to serve a minimum of 16 months and a maximum of 40 months for the fight, with credit for time served. This sentence came after he was found guilty on two counts: battery by a prisoner and challenges to fight.

This all stems from an incident late last year in which Davis was involved in an altercation with another prisoner after returning from a personal visit.

Video shows altercation between Keefe D and another inmate

Fight between Keefe D and inmate

Davis is in custody as he awaits trial after his September 2023 arrest in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

His trial on that charge is set to begin Feb. 9, 2026.