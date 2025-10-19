Police: North Las Vegas woman charged with open murder with a deadly weapon

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Channel 13 received a call from a viewer regarding an incident involving a vehicle and an injury near a restaurant near East Craig Road.

We reached out to North Las Vegas Police to learn more about this event. Here is what we found.

In an email to Channel 13, NLVPD did confirm that their officers responded to a "critical incident" in the 1200 block of East Craig Road around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 18. A man was found with serious injuries from a vehicle, according to police, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

In a later message to Channel 13 received at 9:25 p.m., NLVPD shared that the man had been pronounced dead.

40-year-old Andrea Ann Roman, the driver of the vehicle, was "taken into custody and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for open murder with a deadly weapon."

Police said that their investigation revealed "a prior altercation between the involved parties."

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.