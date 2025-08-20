Driver sought by state police investigating felony hit-and-run case in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are asking the public to help them track down a driver wanted in connection with a felony hit-and-run investigation.
In a press release shared with media on Wednesday, Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol included photos that they say show the driver suspected of hitting and seriously injuring a woman riding an electric scooter on Boulder Highway.
This happened on August 7 at approximately 1 p.m., near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard.
According to investigators, the man they are looking for was last seen leaving a Dotty's location at 4213 Boulder Hwy.
Police say surveillance images show the man getting into a light-colored, 2013-2019 Cadillac ATS sedan.
"...as he exited the private drive parallel to Mayorga Street onto northbound Boulder Highway, he struck and seriously injured a female rider that was on an electric scooter," NSP officials stated in their news release. After hitting the woman, police say the driver left the scene.
Police note the car they're looking for may have right front-end damage.
Anyone with information that could help investigators locate this driver is asked to contact Nevada Highway Patrol by calling 702-668-4100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
